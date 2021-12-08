Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,510. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

