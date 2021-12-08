Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $47,400,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,213,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

