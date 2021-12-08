iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 348,093 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

