Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.83. 16,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,078. Twilio has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.85. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

