Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TDY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

