Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $130.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

CGEAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CGEAF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $98.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

