Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,545.47

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,545.47 ($33.76) and traded as high as GBX 2,886 ($38.27). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,882 ($38.22), with a volume of 368,615 shares traded.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($30.10) to GBX 2,450 ($32.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.13) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($36.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,656.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,550.01.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.80), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($236,492.85).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

