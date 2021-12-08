Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. 18,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,141. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

