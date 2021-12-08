Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.