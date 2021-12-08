Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

