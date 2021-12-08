Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 7.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 127,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,047 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

