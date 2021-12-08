Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,976 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $496,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

ITA opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

