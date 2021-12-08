Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

