MTM Investment Management LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

