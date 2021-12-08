AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,901.06.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,800.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,634.04. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

