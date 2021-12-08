MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 7.4%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 3,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $3,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $8,397,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

