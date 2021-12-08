Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $104.82

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.82, but opened at $109.14. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 517 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 183.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

