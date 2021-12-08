Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.18. 4,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,796,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

