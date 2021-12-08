Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $82.40 million and $27.75 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018074 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,036,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

