HUSD Achieves Market Cap of $318.55 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. HUSD has a total market cap of $318.55 million and approximately $99.02 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 318,506,040 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

