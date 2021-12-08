ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $181,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.9% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.61, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.