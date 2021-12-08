Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

RTX stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

