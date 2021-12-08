Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.04.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded down $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.81. 37,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,262. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

