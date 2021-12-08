Cadence Bank NA Sells 402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA remained flat at $$79.41 during trading on Wednesday. 812,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,404,037. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

