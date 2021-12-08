Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.21.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. 22,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

