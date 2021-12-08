NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,735. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 1,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.