Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

