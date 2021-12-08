Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $24,972,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after buying an additional 258,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,150. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

