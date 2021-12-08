Cowa LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV remained flat at $$41.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

