Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 360 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,673,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $337.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

