Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Boosted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

SKT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 2,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.