Ramsey Quantitative Systems Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $371.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,987. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The company has a market capitalization of $235.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

