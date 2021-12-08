-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Aterian stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 49,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,235. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $276.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

