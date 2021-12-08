e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $119.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00325498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000084 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,352 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,097 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

