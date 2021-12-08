Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of BE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. 14,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

