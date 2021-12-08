Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,021. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

