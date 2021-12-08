Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.36. 1,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.