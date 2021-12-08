Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. 6,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.