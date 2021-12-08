Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. 6,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,337. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06.

