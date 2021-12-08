Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 422 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

