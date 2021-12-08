Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 31,450 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

