Chia Network Achieves Market Cap of $259.12 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $259.12 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $104.26 or 0.00206866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,247 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

