Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $140.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of WD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

