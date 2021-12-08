TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 6,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,793. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

