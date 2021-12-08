Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $35.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,338,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

