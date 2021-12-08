Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 183,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

