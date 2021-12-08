Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.33 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.91. 28,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,818. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

