Bell Bank Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. 42,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

