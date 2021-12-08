Bell Bank Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bell Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.49. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

