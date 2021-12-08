Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the period. Astrea Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Astrea Acquisition worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,231. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

