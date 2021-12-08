WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $19.47 or 0.00038569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $134.48 million and approximately $972,538.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

